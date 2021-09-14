Health Ministry identifies site for field hospital in Tawau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has identified a site to set up a field hospital in Tawau, Sabah, for Covid-19 patients in the area.

Its minister, Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said the government would provide about 100 beds, as well as adequate ventilators and oxygen cylinders, in the east coast of Sabah to increase the capacity for Covid-19 treatment.

He said the ministry had learnt from what happened in Sabah and would monitor on situation in states having an increase in cases and in need of breathing apparatus, besides ensuring adequate beds with ventilators.

“The ministry will set up a Rapid Deployment Unit, which is a modular Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and breathing apparatus and oxygen can be sent quickly to any state with a spike of cases,“ he told the Parliament today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) on the shortage of beds at health facilities in Sabah for Covid-19 patients.- Bernama