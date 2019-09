PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is monitoring the presence of the polio virus in the environment via sewage samples at several selected treatment plants since 2012, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix).

“To date, no polio virus was detected,” he told a media conference here today, when asked on the incident of a polio outbreak reported in Philippines recently.

He said the government takes a serious view of the polio outbreak involving two children in Philippines as reported by the World Health Organisation on Sept 19 and 20.

To ensure Malaysia continues to be free from polio, Dr Dzulkefly said the government would ensure more than 95% coverage of polio immunisation at any one time including areas identified with low immunisation coverage.

“For Sabah which is near to Philippines, immunisation coverage is high which is important to protect children from getting infected by polio,” he said. - Bernama