Health Ministry will not budge on smoking ban

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that the ministry will not backtrack on its decision to ban smoking at eateries.

He said this following appeals from some members of the public to review the ban.

“No. I’m not backtracking on this. “However, we will keep doing what is best for the people.

“We will face whatever criticism. We will also have a judicial review as I have engaged with the attorney-general and other legal minds to help me and the ministry,“ he said in a news conference held here at the ministry today.

On a question if the ministry would allow eateries to have special designated smoking areas, he said it would be up to the creativity of restaurant owners.

“I have been getting alot of feedback on this.

“We are business friendly. So long as premise owners observe the requirements and regulations, we are more than happy to see innovative ideas for establishing smoking spaces.

“They (premise owners) must understand that the ban is in place because we don’t want other restaurant-goers to be subjected to the hazards of smoking.

“As long as they observe the 3m gap, we are agreeable,“ he said.

He added currently there are about 30,548 premises had been visited by enforcement officers and 13,724 warnings had been issued.

“A total of 76,274 pamphlets were distributed and 75,280 individuals were approached,“ he added.

He said the ministry may consider smokers to smoke in eateries after 10pm.

He added that Sabah had expressed its readiness to implement the ruling.

“Sabah has agreed and we will leave the implementation of the ban to them to decide.

“As for Sarawak, we are also hopeful that they will be on board soon.”