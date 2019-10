KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has withdrawn the notification of four cosmetic products found to contain scheduled poison.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement yesterday listed two products as Dnars Gold Glowing Serum (Day) that contained Triamcinolone Acetonide and Dnars Gold Balen Cream (Night) that contained Hydroquinone; Betamethasone Valerate.

The rest were Tresors Natural Herbal Cream (poison: Chloramphenicol; Sulfamethoxazole; Trimethoprim; Ketoconazole) and Labeauty Booster Night Cream (mercury).

Noor Hisham said the products must be registered with the Drug Control Authority and could only be used under the supervision of a health professional.

Using the products indiscriminately without health professional supervision may result in undesirable side effects, he said.

He advised sellers and distributors of the products against continuing to do so as it was an offence under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

The culprits could face a fine of up to RM25,000 or up to three years jail, or both, for the first offence, and a fine of up to RM50,000 or up to five years jail, or both, for a subsequent offence.

“A company could be imposed a fine of up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for the next offence,” he warned. — Bernama