Healthcare assistant loses RM37,000 in EPF savings to online job scam

KANGAR: A health care assistant lost her Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings amounting to RM37,361 to an online job scam.

Padang Besar police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the 26-year-old victim claimed that she had come across a lucrative job offer advertised on Facebook.

“The victim got in touch with an individual who introduced herself as ‘Agnes’ from the SP eCommerce company for the online job offer,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shokri said the victim was then instructed to buy various products to raise the rating and she would receive commissions after the goods were sold by the company.

“The victim made eight transactions to four bank accounts as instructed by the suspect. However the victim did not receive the promised commissions and lost her personal and EPF savings,” he said.

Mohd Shokri said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to advertise lucrative job offers on social media and the victims were lured after receiving a commission for their first purchase.

He said a check on semakmule.rmp.gov.my found that five police reports had been lodged against the bank account numbers given by the suspect and the phone numbers used by the syndicate.

“The public is advised to check the account and phone numbers through the Semak Mule Account application at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making transactions,” said Mohd Shokri, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama