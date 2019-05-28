Hearing to transfer Rosmah’s case to High Court on June 28

KUALA LUMPUR: An application by the prosecution to transfer a RM5 million bribery case involving Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor will be heard on June 28 at the High Court.

Rosmah, wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, is charged with receiving the bribe over a solar panel project.

“Today is the case management for the application of the prosecution to transfer the corruption case from the Sessions Court to the High Court,” deputy public prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn said today.

On May 10, Rosmah pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here on charges of receiving RM5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, as reward to help obtain the solar system project three years ago. - Bernama