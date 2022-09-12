Heavy rain since yesterday causes floods in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Heavy rain in Terengganu since yesterday caused flooding in Kuala Terengganu which resulted in the evacuation of 50 victims from the district as of noon today.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said two relief centres (PPS) were opened to accommodate the flood victims, who are from several locations in Chendering and Atas Tol.

The first PPS was opened at 7.15 am today at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chendering to accommodate 33 victims from nine families, while the PPS at SK Atas Tol housed 17 victims from four families, it said.

According to the secretariat, it is reported to be raining in all districts and more people are expected to be evacuated.

Based on the data shared by the Drainage and Irrigation Department at its website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water level in Sungai Nerus and Sungai Chalok in Setiu, as well as Sungai Tersat and Sungai Telemong in Hulu Terengganu, has exceeded the danger level. - Bernama