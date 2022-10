Heavy rain, thunderstorms in Selangor districts, Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in eight districts in Selangor until 4pm today.

The districts affected are Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

In a statement issued at 11.55am, MetMalaysia said that similar weather conditions will also be experienced in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perlis as well as seven other states.

This includes Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Yan and Kuala Muda), Perak (Muallim), Terengganu (Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang), Pahang (Bentong), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau), Melaka (Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah) and Johor (Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.