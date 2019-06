PETALING JAYA: Heavy vehicles are banned from highways to ease traffic congestion today and tomorrow says Plus.

In a statement today, Plus chief operating officer, Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi confirmed the ban by the Ministry of Transport in a move to ease traffic congestion especially in climbing areas.

“Traffic from the North towards Kuala Lumpur is slow moving along the Seberang Prai Area, from Taiping to Changkat Jering and the climbing area in Menora Tunnel heading to Ipoh. Along the Gua Tempurung climbing area, from Tapah to Sungai and Bukit Tagar to Sungai Buaya, Traffic is also slow moving.

“While in the South, traffic travelling up to Kuala Lumpur is also slow moving along Sedenak, Serai and Simpang Renggam towards Ayer Hitam; including the Pedas Linggi climbing area towards Port Dickson,“ he said.

Zakaria also emphasised the importance of safe riding for motorcyclists on their way home to Kuala Lumpur, as the death toll of motorcyclists along Plus highways are alarmingly high compared to other vehicles.