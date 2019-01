KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set aside the sessions court’s temporary release of the passport of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, which was allowing him to continue his medical treatment in London and Singapore.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said the sessions court’s order was incorrect.

“I am of opinion the learned sessions court judge has failed to fully appreciate the facts, and had merely considered them perfunctorily. I am therefore satisfied that the order made was incorrect,” he said in his ruling.

The judge set aside the order dated Jan 7 and restored the terms of the original bail.

“The accused is merely seeking to be treated by the doctors of his choice. The presumption is that he can be readily treated in this country and that the ailment that he is suffering from can be attended to by the doctors in this country,” he added.

The judge said it was undisputed that the accused was suffering from some ailments which are mainly coronary in nature.

“The pertinent issue here is whether he should be given the liberty to seek further treatments and tests abroad. The fact that his passport was ordered to be surrendered when bail was first fixed, meant that he is a flight risk, and that there is a need to curtail his freedom of movement to travel abroad.”

Musa’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, said he would seek his client’s advice on whether he should file an appeal.

On Jan 7, judge Rozina Ayob had allowed Musa’s application for the release of his passport from Jan 15 to Feb 10 on the condition that the Sabah politician would travel only to Singapore and London.

She also ordered Musa to return the passport by Feb 11 at the latest, and said the surety was required to be responsible for the accused and know of his whereabouts during that period.

On Nov 5, 2018, Musa claimed trial to 35 counts of corruption involving US$63.3 million (RM263 million), in connection with timber concession contracts in Sabah. He was allowed bail of RM2 million in two sureties.