Highest award for Ras Adiba from JBPM

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi today received the highest honour award – Pingat Ketua Pengarah – from Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Ras Adiba, who headed the list of recipients, received the award from JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid at a ceremony here.

Other recipients were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim, former Nadma director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman and Sunway Centre for Planetary Health executive director Tan Sri Jemilah Mahmood.

Fire department directors from three states also received the award namely Ir Dr Wan Mohamad Zaidi Wan Isa (Pahang), Md Hilman Abd Rashid (Terengganu) and Jainal @Zainal Madasin (Kelantan).

Mohammad Hamdan in his speech said the award was to show appreciation and honour the highest respect to individuals who have contributed to the development of the country’s fire service organisation, as well as those who have played an outstanding role in tackling issues related to health, safety and community wellbeing.

“This award cannot compare with the value of contributions and services rendered by these select individuals, but it is a form of appreciation, sincere recognition from JBPM for their commendable efforts and sacrifices,“ he said.

Ras Adiba, when met after the ceremony said she received the award on behalf of the media frontliners as well as the non-governmental organisations that she was part of.

“This appreciation is not for me but it is for the NGOs that are with me that have gone down to the field to help those affected when the (Covid-19) pandemic struck last year,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the department’s support in facilitating media practitioners’ movement.

Nine individuals also received the Pingat Jasa Bomba award, Pingat Setia Bomba (19 recipients) and Pingat Cemerlang Bomba (36 recipients including media practitioners). — Bernama