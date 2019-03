KUALA LUMPUR: The Highland Towers land will be redeveloped after the court resolves the remaining cases involving 10 property owners.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the case management involving the move to write off the 10 owners would be decided on April 4.

“If they don’t make any claim, we will move on to the next stage,“ she said at Parliament Lobby here yesterday.

She said in the long run, the developer plans to develop a recreational park and 50 bungalows around it as it is not a high-risk development, and the park will benefit the area’s residents.

“The name Highland Towers will be retained as it is part of history,” she said.

The Ampang MP said the report on the land safety prepared by the Highland Towers Redevelopment Committee will be ready in the first week of May.

The committee comprising representatives from 10 major stakeholders, including federal, state and local authorities, is responsible for analysing, evaluating, monitoring and executing the proposed redevelopment process of the site in Ulu Klang, Selangor.

Last September, Zuraida announced that the remaining towers will finally be brought down a quarter of a century after the deadly landslide.

On Dec 11, 1993, one of the three blocks of the Highland Towers Condominium in Taman Hillview, Ulu Klang, collapsed in a tragedy that killed 48 people.