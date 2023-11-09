Highlights of Anwar’s speech when tabling 12MP mid-term review

KUALA LUMPUR: The following are among the highlights of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech when tabling the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

*12MP MTR is themed “Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous and High-Income”.

*12MP MTR supports government efforts to plan and implement a sustainable national development agenda in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani, Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat framework and Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

*12MP will be realigned with the Ekonomi Madani vision, which aims to empower and rejuvenate the national economy over a 10-year period.

*The government is committed to spending at least RM90 billion a year from 2023 until 2025 under 12MP.

*The government will fully spend the RM400 billion allocation under 12MP and increase the ceiling by RM15 billion, bringing the total sum to RM415 billion.

*The increase is aimed at meeting the need to finance priority fields of the rakyat, enhancing the standard of management and retargeting subsidies to meet the people’s basic needs.

*Social Innovation Policy to be launched this November to promote innovation at the grassroots level.

*The government will develop an export ban policy on rare earth raw materials to prevent exploitation and loss of resources, thus ensuring maximum returns for the country.

*The government is targeting Malaysia to become the driver in the international halal market with a halal export value of RM63.1 billion in 2025.

*Malaysia will organise the 15th International Conference on Islamic Economy and Finance (ICIEF2023) in Kuala Lumpur in December to deliberate on problems in Malaysia’s bid to pioneer the enhancement of comprehensive Islamic financial system practices.

*The government is providing a RM346 million fund in the 12MP period to attract the participation of youths in creative activities which offer high incomes.

*The government will provide RM60 million in second chance financing funds to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and innovative entrepreneurs in the manufacturing and services sectors.

*Smart industries based on geography will be given emphasis, including the Air Manis Plantation project in Kulai, Johor and Biopolymer Park project in Kertih, Terengganu.

*The government has approved an allocation of RM1.1 billion for the 2023 to 2025 period in efforts to strengthen security and reap the benefits of cross-border economic development.

*The government is determined to narrow the income gap ratio between rural and urban areas, from 0.57 in 2022 to 0.67 in 2025.

*Development of Sabah and Sarawak regions will continue to be given focus.

*Projects on Renewable Energy (RE) development and upgrading of the electricity supply system at Gugusan Felda Sahabat Sabah costing RM195 million will be implemented.

*More projects on the reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings will be implemented in Sabah and Sarawak. So far 64 projects are being implemented in Sarawak and 43 projects in Sabah.

*A regional blood centre will be built in Sabah, while a Public Health Laboratory and a Food Security and Quality Laboratory will be built in Kuching, Sarawak.

*A sum of RM1.5 billion has been approved for activating programmes and projects which can generate income for target groups to eradicate hardcore poverty this year.

*The government will strengthen the provision of social protection to the people through the Social Protection Reform which is being studied.

*Cash aid and the Rahmah programme will be continued and improved to ensure the continued upgrading of the social security network.

*A Bumiputera economic congress will be held in January 2024 to set the direction and new approaches for a Bumiputera agenda that is fairer, and more equitable and inclusive.

*The Companies Act 2016 and Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2012 related to the declaration of beneficial owners are being reviewed with the aim of strengthening transparency on share ownership.

*Wakaf funds will be established through cooperation with agencies related to Yayasan Wakaf Madani as a new approach to developing the Islamic economy.

*The National Youth Economic Empowerment Plan will be launched, with a focus on increasing the marketability of unemployed youths and those involved in the informal work sector.

*1,200 dilapidated clinics throughout the country will be upgraded in the 2023 to 2025 period.

*The government has agreed to establish the Mental Health Institute to tackle the issue of mental health which has become more worrisome.

*The Madani Inclusive Housing pioneer project will be developed for target groups in the main cities of Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

*An allocation of RM40 million will be provided to registered community sports associations for organising sports events to instil unity and build an active and healthy community.

*Measures to encourage women to continue working or return to work will be enhanced through the provision of facilities and the necessary support like child care, financial incentives and flexible working hours.

*Information on job seekers from among persons with disabilities (PwD) will be integrated into the MyFutureJobs portal, while the standard operating procedure for the hiring of PwD in the civil service will be improved.

*The Digital Education Policy (DEP) will be launched to produce students who are equipped with digital skills in the 4.0 Industrial Revolution (4IR) era.

*The government, through the Academy in Industry (AiI) initiative, will allocate a special fund amounting to RM209 million to help youths venture into the manufacturing sector.

*50,000 youths are targeted to obtain skilled employment using the Malaysian Skills Certificate by the end of the 12MP.

*The government agrees to enhance defence preparedness through the acquisition of additional assets such as armoured vehicles, drones, Littoral Mission Ships, helicopters and light combat aircraft.

*The government will amend existing laws to enhance the effectiveness of combating cybercrime activities.

*The government will enact climate change laws to regulate the implementation of initiatives to fulfil the nation’s climate change responsibilities.

*Acts related to water source pollution and the water service industry will be reviewed to ensure appropriate penalties for irresponsible parties.

*The National Geological Disaster Centre will be established by the end of this year to monitor the effectiveness of early warning systems for disasters.

*Special efforts to protect the Malayan Tiger (panthera tigris jacksoni) species, which is under increasing threat, will be intensified.

*The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, which encompass policies and regulatory frameworks as well as support services, will be developed to encourage businesses to adopt sustainable business practices.

*Electricity, diesel and petrol subsidies, and other social assistance will be restructured, with the government prioritising the needs of the less fortunate.

*The Public Sector Governance Act and Integrity Plan will be introduced as a guide for corruption-free governance for all entities in the public and private sectors.

*The government aims for Malaysia to rank within the top 25 in the global Corruption Perception Index within a 10-year period.

*The pioneering use of the National Digital Identity (NDI) for secure and protected identity verification is expected to be launched in 2025.

*The Special Monitoring Committee on 12MP MTR will be established to monitor the implementation of 12MP MTR policies. - Bernama