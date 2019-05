KUALA LUMPUR: While Hindraf (Hindu Rights Action Force) appreciates the Royal Malaysia Police’s recent success in foiling terror attacks and assassinations, it also wants the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to consider additional security measures for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy.

Hindraf legal advisor Karthig Shan said in a statement here today, what is disturbing is that the terrorists nabbed earlier this month had intention to assassinate several high profile personalities due to purported accusations that they failed to uphold Islam and insulted the religion.

He said Hindraf supporters were very apprehensive as before this there was an attack on Waytha at his office on Aug 16, 2017 prior to his meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before the 14th General Election.

He added that Waytha was again singled out and targeted during the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) rally and made a scapegoat during the Seafield temple riot issue and the subsequent death of fireman Muhammad Adib Kassim.

Yesterday, IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador told a press conference that the police had arrested four persons suspected of terrorists activities. The four, believed to be members of Daesh, were said to be planning for terror attacks on non-Muslim places of worship and assassinations to avenge the death of Muhammad Adib during the Sri Maha Mariamman temple riots last year. — Bernama