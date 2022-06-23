Hishammuddin denies receiving money from UKSB

PETALING JAYA: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) has denied knowledge of any links between him and recent revelations in the ongoing court case involving Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB).

“I am unaware about the matters raised in the court of late. If they want to call me in for a probe, I will cooperate with the authorities, as per usual,” he said in a tweet.

Hishammuddin was responding to a report that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would be probing those named in a ledger kept by a former UKSB manager.

Recently, a key witness in Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial had testified that several prominent politicians also received funds from UKSB.