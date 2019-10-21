Hishammuddin, Khairy could be answer to Umno’s leadership woes, says Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein could be the answer to Umno’s leadership woes, says party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

He however said strengthening the party should be the priority.

“KJ and Hisham continue to play an active role in the party and Parliament.

They still remain as important personalities within the party,“ Annuar told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

“I believe Hisham and Khairy are the future leaders but what is important is for the party to be strong. If you have strong leadership but the party is very weak, there is no point,” he added.

Annuar said this in response to an article yesterday by Datuk A. Kadir Jasin, the communications and media adviser to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in his blog akadirjasin.com, that Khairy and Hishammuddin “could be answers to Umno’s leadership conundrum”.

“I think people like Hishammuddin and Khairy are more important to the survival of Umno than to the PH succession plan. Left to the current leadership, Umno will be fighting an uphill battle to stay alive,” Kadir said.