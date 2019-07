KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) has slammed the government for its failure to lead by example, claiming that 12 Pakatan Harapan MPs have yet declare their assets.

He also asked why should opposition MPs be made to declare their assets when some MPs from PH themselves have yet to do so.

“There are 12 MPs who have yet to declare their assets and 22 have not declared the assets of their families, including one senator who is also a deputy minister,“ he told media at the Parliament lobby today.

Hishammuddin then labelled PH’s push for the motion to compel all lawmakers to declare their assets within three months as a “fishing expedition”.

“The government should prove its sincerity and transparency in asking for asset declarations.

“So asking the opposition to declare our asset is like fishing our assets.

“Prove to us that you are sincere, prove to us that what you are trying to do is transparent for the sake of public because you are in power,“ the Sembrong MP said.

Meanwhile, on another issue, Hishammuddin voiced his concern over plans to table a motion to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

He said the younger generation are prone to false information from social media.

“I don’t have a strong feeling on the proposed motion. Once we have made the decision, there is no turning back and if it backfires, it will be too late,” he said.

He also urged the government to put an end to any uncertainties, including over the economy, by holding proper mediation with the opposition.