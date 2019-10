KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretarial Council urged former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix) to stop his campaign for a new government without DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

The council, in a statement here yesterday, said it holds firm to Muafakat PH, which was collectively agreed to by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Amanah and DAP to remain in the PH government, of which Parti Warisan Sabah is also a member of the cabinet.

According to the statement, race-based politics and governance is an obsolete form of politics that directly contradicts the inclusive politics adopted by PH.

“Any mischievous attempts to return to an era of such politics after we have changed on May 9 last year, is a backward step which will not even warrant a footnote in the history.

“In fact, it will only provide an opportunity for the kleptocrats and their allies to return to power,” said the council.

The statement was signed by five secretaries-general of the PH component parties, namely PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Wira Marzuki Yahya, PAN secretary-general Datuk Wira Anuar Tahir and DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook. - Bernama