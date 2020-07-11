Home Help Service volunteers to get one-off aid of RM300 - Rina Harun

BALING: A total of 3,333 volunteers of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s Home Help Services programme will receive special assistance of RM300 each.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix), said the one-off aid, involving an allocation of RM1 million, was part of the initiative under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last June 5.

“The RM1 million allocation will be distributed to all the volunteers nationwide and we hope this initiative will attract more people to register as volunteers, especially the young people.

“We want more people to be involved in this volunteer programme because they can be the eyes and ears for the ministry, especially the Social Welfare Department, to detect those in need of aid,” he told reporters here today.

She was met after visiting Puan Mek Pah Said in Parit Panjang here. Puan Mek Pah is provided assistance by volunteers under the Home Help Services programme.

The program is a social support service provided by volunteers to the elderly and people with disabilities, especially to those living alone or with family members who are not capable or could not afford to take care of them.

Through the programme, volunteers will visit their homes four times a month to provide the necessary support and assistance. — Bernama