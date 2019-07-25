Home invaders seen in viral video on crime spree

PETALING JAYA: A group of masked robbers who struck a house in Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom on Tuesday night are believed to be behind a number of similar cases that occurred in the Klang Valley over the past weeks.

Police learnt that the robbers who carried machetes targeted houses that are left unlocked or its doors ajar and were undeterred even if there are occupants indoors.

They would ransack the house and demand for cash and valuables from the victims, often making their escape in their getaway car and that of their victims.

The gang is believed to have pulled off at least six robberies including in Kapar and Shah Alam.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat told theSun today that police are aware of the gang’s spate of robberies in the Klang Valley and efforts to track them down are ongoing.

On Tuesday night, 38-year-old businessman M. Saravanan lost cash and jewellery worth RM30,000 to the robbers after they barged into his house while he and his family were home.

“We were resting in the living room when relatives showed up to hand over a wedding invitation card.

“We invited them in and the front door grill was left open for barely five minutes as the relatives were about to leave after passing the card to us.

“Suddenly, the robbers walked into our house and herded us into a room at with the parang,“ he told theSun today.

Saravanan said the robbers ransacked the house but were unhappy when they found only a few pieces of gold jewellery.

He said the men then threatened to hurt him if his family did not give in to their demands.

“One of them placed a parang on me and told my wife that he would slash me if we did not give them more jewellery.

“My wife pleaded to him to not hurt me and agreed to hand over more jewellery.

“A robber then accompanied her upstairs and she gave them the gold before the group fled the house.

“We are all traumatised by the incident especially my five-year-old son.

“We have temporarily moved out to live with relatives as we are terrified to return home.

“With such crimes occurring, how does one find peace even within their own home,“ he said.

Videos of the incident captured by CCTVs at Saravanan’s house went viral in the social media on Wednesday.