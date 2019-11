PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Clarification Authority Card (MCAC) issued to foreigners is not recognised, the Home Ministry (KDN) said in a statement today.

The ministry said it has received information that an employment agency, AJZ Sdn Bhd had been gathering information, registering and issuing MCAC cards to foreigners especially to immigrants.

The ministry had never appointed AJZ Employment Agency to carry out work for the registration of foreigners or to be involved in the screening and interviewing for the issuance of the card, it said.

“The activities undertaken by the company are done in a dishonest manner following claims that by paying a certain amount for the card, foreigners are allowed to stay and work in Malaysia in any job sector without contract obligations.

“The card issued by this company does not grant foreigners any special privilege or give them the right to seek legal employment in Malaysia,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, a police report was lodged on Nov 13 denying the ministry’s involvement in the issuance of the MCAC card.

The Immigration Department in collaboration with Labour Department Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) and the Royal Malaysia Police raided a hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 18 and arrested nine individuals suspected to be involved in the MCAC card issuance.

“We urge members of the public not to make any form of payment to persons who claim they are able to register and issue such cards to foreigners under the programme,“ the ministry added. — Bernama