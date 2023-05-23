Home Ministry raids Swatch stores, seize Pride Collection

ELEVEN Swatch stores nationwide were raided by the Home Ministry last week for displaying its Pride Collection that comprise watches in various shades of rainbow - adopted as a symbol of the LGBTQIA community.

Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek Jr who confirmed the raids on May 13 and 14, as well as seizures of numerous watches.

“Swatch is proud of being the canvas on the wrist for all people worldwide and many artistes working with us.

“Creativity and colours paired with Swiss-made quality are what we are loved for.

“We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colours and having a message of peace and love could be harmful to whomever,“ said Hayek.

“On the contrary, Swatch always promotes a positive message of joy in life. This is nothing political.

“We wonder how the Home Ministry’s Enforcement and Control Division will confiscate the many beautiful natural rainbows that show up thousand times a year in Malaysian skies,” said Hayek.

According to Options, the lifestyle section of The Edge business weekly, Home Ministry enforcers seized the items from Swatch outlets in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 1 Utama, Sunway Pyramid, Setia City Mall, Mid Valley Megamall, Southkey, Sunway Putra Mall, Sogo KL, Queensbay, Fahrenheit 88 and Suria Sabah on May 13 and 14.

The raid reportedly came after netizens linked the collection to British band Coldplay’s support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

The band is scheduled to hold its first concert in Malaysia in November.