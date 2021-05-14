Homestay owner slapped with RM20,000 compound for SOP violation

KEPALA BATAS: The owner of a homestay in Kampung Lembah here was issued with a RM20,000 compound yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 40-year-old man was issued with the compound for failing to control guests’ entry into the premises.

A total of 10 guests, aged between 20 and 40, were each issued with a RM4,000 compound for not scanning the MySejahtera QR code and not practicing physical distancing, he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said police also detained two elderly men, aged 61 and 66, at Jalan Sungai Nyior roadblock for attempting interstate travel without a valid permit. — Bernama