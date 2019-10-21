Honour your pledge, Ismail Sabri tells PH

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has been reminded to honour its pledge to not abuse its position and use government machinery in any by-election.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub (pix) issued the reminder in the wake of an announcement that RM4 million would be allocated to upgrade six futsal courts and a football field in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency.

“Now they have started to buy votes, announcing projects worth RM4 million to RM5 million,” Ismail Sabri said. “They waited until right before the election.”

“Why now? Why not before the election?” he asked when speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby yesterday.

Ismail Sabri noted that in its election manifesto, PH had stated that there would be no such government interference. “Yet they are still doing it,” he said.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who made the announcement last Saturday, said the allocation was part of RM14.6 million requested by the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, who served as the constituency’s MP before his death on Sept 21.

Air Hitam MP Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong pointed out in jest that apart from Syed Saddiq, another minister had also announced incentives for Tanjung Piai.

Rural Development Minister Rina Harun recently said 264 street lamps would be installed in rural areas in the constituency at a cost of RM127,776 and grants amounting to RM230,000 would be disbursed to village chiefs.

“Imagine all 25 ministers pledging something for the constituency,” he joked.