KOTA KINABALU: Police acted according to procedure in handling yesterday’s incident where a man took a two-year-old girl as hostage at a house on the fourth floor of the Telipok Ria Apartment block near here.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police headquarters and the Tuaran District police headquarters held negotiations with the man.

He said police even sought help from the public to communicate with the man in the Sulok language.

“The negotiation failed and police were forced to shoot him when he wanted to throw the child out of a window,“ he told a press conference at the Sabah police headquarters in Kepayan today.

The still unidentified man died at the scene of the crime.

Omar said the sharp weapon used by the man left some marks on the girl’s neck but did not cause any serious injuries.

He also rubbished claims that the man cut off four of the girl’s fingers and was related to her family, adding that the suspect chose the girl at random. — Bernama