Hot weather blessing in disguise for vehicle tint operators

KOTA BHARU: The hot and scorching weather that has hit the state for the past few months has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for operators of heat rejection tint film shops or ‘tinted windows’ around this district.

The owner of the Zipotint accessories store, Mohammad Saiful Abdul Kadir, 46, said his customers’ requests to install tinted windows on vehicles have doubled due to the current hot weather.

He said that currently, he receives around five to seven vehicles every day compared to only two before.

“Some customers ask to install new tints and there are also some who just ask to superimpose the existing tints to be darker where it is more economical in terms of cost and time,“ he said when met by Bernama at his shop in Jalan Bayam here.

Elaborating, Mohammad Saiful, who was assisted by a worker, Azmi Nasir, 53, said that usually the installation of tinted windows for a car can be completed in about 45 minutes to two and a half hours depending on the size of the car and types of tints.

“There are various types of tint including black, silver black, UV black which are sold starting at RM100 up to RM450 for a car that has a heat resistance level of between 70 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

An employee at UV Kool Tint Kota Bharu, Muhd Ihtisham Izuddin, 22, said he and his four other colleagues are always short of hands to complete customers’ orders.

He said the number of vehicles that install tinted windows can reach between seven and 10 vehicles per day.

“Usually I will ask the customer first whether they want tinted windows or those with heat resistance. In fact, we will also show the Visible Light Transmission (VLT) according to the specifications set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“Even more unique, our customers can also see for themselves the percentage of thermal transparency for each tinted window available using a heat resistance and light transmission rate measuring device. Among the types of mirrors offered are platinum black, multi layer ultra HD, and also nano which are sold at as low as RM250 up to RM3,000,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan JPJ Director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said that although the installation of tinted windows has been relaxed, he advised the community to remain compliant with the specifications set by JPJ to avoid being fined.

“We do not stop the people from installing tinted windows due to the hot weather at the moment. However, they must follow the Visible Light Transmission (VLT) requirement.

“According to VLT, the windshield must have a 70 per cent light transmission, the driver’s side mirror and the front passenger’s side mirror 50 per cent while the rear mirror and the rear passenger’s side mirror can be completely dark (provided that the vehicle has a rear view side mirror),” he said.- Bernama