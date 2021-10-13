Housewife fined RM5,000 for spreading false news on Covid-19

KANGAR: A housewife was fined RM5,000 by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to a charge of spreading false news on the Covid-19 infection last April.

Judge Musyiri Peet meted out the fine, in default five months’ jail, on Nor Sakinah Razelan, 31.

She was charged with spreading the false news by using the WhatsApp application through a telephone number which was registered in her name with intention to cause fear or anxiety to the public at 10.31 am at Lot 8664 Jalan Pauh, Kampung Belukar, Arau, on April 18.

The woman, who has three children, was charged under Section 4 (1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021.

State prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail prosecuted, while the housewife was represented by lawyer Mohd Hapiz Rajali.-Bernama