How novel coronavirus is transmitted still not clear: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: How the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is transmitted is not clearly known, although the cases detected so far have symptoms of respiratory tract infection, such as fever, coughing and breathing difficulty, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were evidence of human-to-human transmission, especially among close contacts.

As such, he said, the Ministry of Health (MOH) would continue to monitor the 2019-nCoV infection through information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The public will be informed of any development on the (2019-nCoV) infection. Likewise, MOH will ensure appropriate precautions and preventive measures are taken,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Noor Hisham advised the public, especially those traveling to China and after returning to Malaysia, to take several precautionary measures, including maintaining a high level of personal hygiene, such as to wash their hands regularly with water and soap or by using hand sanitiser.

“During the visit (to China), always bring along face masks and hand sanitiser for use when necessary and avoid visiting animal farms or going to markets that sell live animals and slaughter houses or touch any animal.

“They should also avoid eating raw or not well-cooked meat,” he said.

He said they should also seek immediate medical treatment if they fall sick and experience symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as fever, cough or breathing difficulties within 14 days upon their return from the trip. — Bernama