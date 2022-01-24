HR Minister: 10,000 Indonesian maids to enter M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Ten thousand Indonesian maids will be brought to the country by the middle of next month, said the Human Resources Minister today.

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the recruitment and placement of Indonesian maids will be signed on February 7 and 8 in Bali, Indonesia.

“After the signing, Malaysia and Indonesia will undertake a pilot project to recruit 10,000 individuals, which is expected to be implemented within a week.

“This pilot project is important and significant to evaluate the effectiveness of the implementation and improve any weakness that arises,“ he was quoted in a report by The Malaysian Insight.

Saravanan also pointed out that matters related to the recruitment cost structure will be reviewed every six months, so they are in line with any current development and take into account other matters such as flight costs and quarantine.