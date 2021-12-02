HR Minister: Friday holiday in FT not a paid holiday

PETALING JAYA: The impromptu public holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan is not a paid holiday covered by the Employment Act, Malaysiakini reports.

However, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan (pix) encourages employers in the three Federal Territories to give their workers a paid holiday anyway.

“Employers in the private sector are encouraged to give a paid public holiday to their workers,“ he was quoted saying by the portal.

Saravanan then pointed out that the Employment Act does not cover Friday’s holiday.

The Employment Act states employees are entitled to a paid holiday on eleven gazetted public holidays in a single calendar year.

Section 60D(b) does state that workers can get a paid holiday under any holiday declared as per Section 8 of the Holidays Act.

Unfortunately, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim declared Friday’s holiday using Section 9(2) of the Holidays Act - meaning it is not covered as a paid holiday for workers.

Shahidan yesterday declared the impromptu holiday to celebrate Kuala Lumpur City FC winning the Malaysia Cup for the first time since 1989.

The impromptu holiday, however, has met with mixed reactions.