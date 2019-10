KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry has denied a claim by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) that stakeholders, including MTUC, were never consulted over labour law reforms.

Its minister, M. Kula Segaran, described the statement by MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon as incorrect, irresponsible and uncalled for, pointing out that it had in fact conducted nine National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) meetings and various technical committee meetings this year alone.

“I have given utmost importance to our tripartite consultations (between the ministry, MTUC and Malaysian Employers Federation) by conducting these meetings monthly,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here today.

“It is unfortunate that such an irresponsible statement was issued when effective consultation started in January and has continued for nine months,” he added.

Earlier, Solomon said MTUC was not consulted over labour law reforms, including on amendments to the Industrial Relations Act (IRA), which was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

He claimed Kulasegaran had lied about consulting stakeholders and accused the minister of unilaterally deciding to submit the proposed amendments to the IRA, Employment Act and Trades Union Act to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for approval.

Kulasegaran however rubbished Solomon’s claim, saying other than MTUC and MEF, the ministry had also conducted consultations with state governments, state executive councillors, Human Rights Commission, Bar Council, NGOs and International Labour Organisations (ILO).

“Solomon does not have the right to make wild accusations just because he did not get what he demanded for. One holding such a post representing workers should always hold himself in proper decorum,” he said.