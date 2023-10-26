HRD Corp issue: PAC to get statement from V. Sivakumar next Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will get a statement from Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar regarding the issue on the management of training funds and effectiveness of the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) during its proceedings next Thursday.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix) said that Sivakumar was called because his name was mentioned in the proceedings last Monday, while another witness, a representative from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) within HRD Corp, appointed by the MoF, will be asked to provide an explanation on Wednesday.

“The decision to call both of them was made after the first proceedings the other day and was aimed to be fair to all parties. I request that all witnesses present themselves to assist the PAC in completing the investigation,“ she told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

Ministry of Human Resources deputy secretary-general (Policy and International) Datuk Amran Ahmad, and HRD Corp chief executive officer, Datuk Shahul Dawood, were the two individuals called to give their statements in the first proceedings.

Mas Ermieyati also expressed her disappointment over a report from a portal on Tuesday that published an article entitled ‘PAC bimbang kurang pemantauan dalam HRD Corp’ which was deemed to use unreliable sources.

“All PAC proceedings are subject to Standing Order 85, and all information is under the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88). I hope the media takes more responsibility and obtains reliable sources,“ she said.

In a separate development, Mas Ermieyati said that the investigation report on the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) capable Second Generation Patrol Vessel procurement project for the Royal Malaysian Navy for the period June-September 2023 is expected to be presented in this meeting. -Bernama