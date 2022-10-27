HUBLine to work closely with authorities on Cameron Highlands helicopter crash probe

KUALA LUMPUR: HUBLine Bhd will work closely with the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport to determine the root cause of the helicopter accident at Cameron Highlands.

Yesterday, a Eurocopter AS355, bearing the registration 9M-SSW, owned and operated by its subsidiary Layang Layang Aerospace Sdn Bhd (LLA), had to perform an emergency landing at Cameron Highlands.

The helicopter was undertaking a Flying Doctor Services flight with one pilot and five passengers on board.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, HUBLine said the safety of its personnel and passengers is the top priority.

“Our safety team is undertaking immediate action to mitigate further incidents and accidents in accordance with our aviation safety management system.

“Our flight operations department is currently mobilising other aircraft within our fleet to carry out the essential Flying Doctor Services and does not foresee any major disruption to our ongoing operations,” it said.

HUBLine said all passengers and the pilot were successfully evacuated and received medical treatments as required.

“Our personnel are on the ground to provide necessary assistance to those affected, including liaising with their family members.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Air Traffic Control Centre, and all members of the Search and Rescue and emergency services for their swift responses, professional and coordinated efforts in successfully carrying out the search and rescue mission,” it added. - Bernama