Human graphics formation creates lifetime memories for students

PUTRAJAYA: The spectacular show of human graphics formation at the National Day 2019 celebration here today was made possible by 2,120 students from different schools who worked hard day and night for about a month.

The secondary school students from 53 schools in Selangor sacrificed their time and energy to create a coordinated performance by using various apparatus such as cards, fabrics, and flags to form the graphic images.

Selangor Education Department assistant director (Co-Curriculum) Sazali Baharudin said the training sessions for the performance began on July 29.

“What the people saw today was the result of the month-long commitment of the students and our great team.

“They have to sacrifice their study time to train under the scorching sun, but it is an extraordinary experience and not everyone is lucky to get that,” he told Bernama.

The human graphics formation team was the first to arrive at the Putrajaya Square and was also the last to leave the area.

According to Sazali, the students’ participation was voluntary but they were required to obtain their parents’ consent.

“We don’t encourage the same students to participate yearly because we want to give chances to other students to carve their Merdeka memories that will always be remembered,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old of SMK Jalan Bukit student, M.Vasugi, who was one of the participants, said she was very excited to join the big team when she was informed by her teacher about the event.

“I am very proud to be a part of them, thanks to my teachers and parents for this lifetime opportunity,” said Vasugi in a highly excited tone.

Her schoolmate, Muhammad Hazim Danish Kamaruddin,16, was beaming with joy when he said that although it was tiring, he did not feel it because he felt proud to be part of the history.

Besides, it also strengthened everyone’s spirits of love for the country, he added. — Bernama