KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence) Deputy Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) has been appointed as Bukit Aman’s new CID director.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said in a statement that his position will be effective June 17.

She said that Penang deputy police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, would from today, assume the position of acting CID director in Bukit Aman until June 17.

Meanwhile, Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad, has been appointed as the new Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department director and will assume his new position on June 17, she added. — Bernama