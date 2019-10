PUTRAJAYA: The police said today it was the hydrogen gas that had caused the balloon explosion incident that injured 16 people at an event in Putrajaya on Sunday.

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hassan said that hydrogen was used for the balloons as props at the National Sports Month event, and not helium as had been reported earlier.

“As of 10am today, four victims, two men and two women, are still receiving treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Sixteen people, mostly children were injured in the event.

Rosly said police have yet to identify the suspect who had tried to cut off the strings attached to the balloons with a lighter, which resulted in a series of baloon explosions.