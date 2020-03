KUALA LUMPUR: Mydin hypermarkets will be opening their doors half an hour earlier starting from tomorrow for senior citizens and people with disabilities, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its Facebook posting, Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd said its hypermarkets will be open from 7.30am, and specially dedicated payment lanes will be provided for the group.

“The staff will also be on standby to assist this special group,” it said. - Bernama