I changed my defence team after consulting senior advocates from India: Najib

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said he decided to change lawyers to handle his SRC International appeal at the Federal Court after he consulted lawyers in Singapore and senior advocates from India.

In a statement released yesterday, Najib said he wished to confirm the appointment of Messrs Zaid Ibrahim, Suflan, T H Liew & Partners (ZIST) as solicitors for his SRC appeal together with senior lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik as the lead counsel.

The former prime minister expressed confidence that the new team would bring different perspectives to his defence.

“The charge of conflict of interest is a serious one both for the judge and the litigants. The application is filed in court in that regard.

“I would not want to comment on the issue as the matter is now pending before the Federal Court,“ he said.

He also wishes to state that it is unfair for media to conclude or report that Shafee and Co has been “evicted” or “ditched”.