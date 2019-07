KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman (pix) has denied allegations that he had approved the ownership of a piece of land here.

“The transmisson of a letter purportedly with my signature and granting approval for the possession of a plot of land is not at all true and malicious,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Sepanggar Member of Parliament (MP) said the signature was only intended to be extended and reviewed if the application fulfilled the conditions and procedures, in accordance with the procedures of the Sabah Land and Survey Department.

He added that it did not mean that he had pressured or demanded that approval be given as was misunderstood by some parties. Azis said that he would contact the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and the Land and Survey Department to immediately investigate the land intrusion matter.

He said he was made to understand that action had been taken against the trespassers of the land.

The land is located in Kampung Likas and the individual who committed the intrusion allegedly submitted an application to the Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negri, Chief Minister and DBKK to develop the land. — Bernama