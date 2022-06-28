I did not see bribes given to Guan Eng: Witness

PETALING JAYA: A former director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd testified his belief that bribes were paid to former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, Malaysiakini reports.

However, Ibrahim Sahari conceded he did not “personally see” the alleged bribes being paid to the former finance minister in relation to the island’s RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project.

The 29th prosecution witness was giving oral evidence during the trial of Bagan MP over four graft charges.

Ibrahim testified his belief following an alleged confession from the company’s senior executive director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, in January 2018 that purported bribes were paid to the accused.