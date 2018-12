KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has not decided whether the National Unity and Social Well-being Minister P. Waytha Moorthy should resign over calls by many parties for his alleged failure to contain interracial tensions over the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya.

Mahathir said people are free to express their opinion on the matter.

“(But) it is up to me to decide, I haven’t decided yet,“ he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) Leadership Series here last night.

When asked if he was happy with Waytha Moorthy’s performance as a minister, Mahathir said, “I feel okay (with his performance).”

Yesterday, the media reported that the Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) had reportedly delivered a memorandum to Mahathir, who is also its chairman, asking for minister P. Waytha Moorthy to be removed as a minister.

On another matter, Mahathir gave assurance that the Umno defectors will not be taking over Bersatu.

He said the former Umno members can only hold positions as office bearers at the next (party) election.

“No way (that) they can be office bearers before the next election,“ he said.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Mahathir said the Pakatan Harapan government will redouble efforts in delivering its promises made, especially on its election pledges.

He said that when a government suffers a lack of trust it would be rejected and the people would eventually do anything to get rid of it.

“It’s extremely important for a government to be trusted by the people and for it to deliver on its promises.

“When there is a failure to earn the trust of the people, even the strongest government will fall. And the present government is very aware of this, of course, promises in the manifesto were made before we came into power,“ he said.

He said Pakatan Harapan, back then, still the opposition made promises thinking that they would lose.

“The promises were meant for the government in power so if they were to win they would have found it difficult to fulfil these promises.

“Fortunately or unfortunately we won and now we have to redouble our efforts to do so. Of course its sometimes difficult to deliver on promises but whether it is difficult or not one must show that one is trying one’s best to do so.

“A government can only continue to be given the power if it is trustworthy, if you want to be trusted we must deliver on our promises,“ he said. — Bernama