I’m alright with Umno losing power in Melaka — Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that he was okay with the fact that Umno might lose power in Melaka after four state assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

In fact, he said it was only apt that the State Assembly be dissolved and a snap poll be held.

“I’m alright with Umno losing the state government, but I think it’s better to have a state election once the State Assembly is dissolved.

“Let’s give back the mandate to the people to choose the best government to rule the state and the country, InsyaAllah,” he said when debating the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan at Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bagan Datuk MP said the mandate should be returned to the people to choose the new government for Melaka following the state’s latest political crisis.

Earlier today, Idris, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) declared that they have lost confidence in Sulaiman’s leadership.

The Barisan Nasional-led Melaka government is represented by 17 assemblymen, comprising 14 from Umno, two from Bersatu and one BN-friendly Independent, while the Opposition has 11 seats, namely seven from DAP, and two each from PKR and Amanah, respectively.

With this development, the Melaka government has been rendered collapsed. — Bernama