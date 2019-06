PUTRAJAYA: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s political secretary, Hilman Idham (pix), admits that a meeting took place between him and Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, but has declined to reveal what the meeting was about.

Hilman told this to reporters when met at the Federal Territories Religious Department (Jawi), here today.

“Yes it’s true that the meeting happened. I have submitted information on that to the authorities. Let the police investigate,“ said Hilman, after lodging a qazaf (false accusation of illicit sex) report against Haziq Abdullah.

The report was on Haziq Abdullah’s claim that he and Mohamad Azmin were the two men featured in a lewd video which went viral recently.

Hilman, who is also the PKR deputy Youth chief, was asked to comment on a recent Facebook post by Haziq Abdullah.

In the post, Haziq Abdullah claimed that Hilman had met him at a restaurant here and attempted to compell him to deny that Mohamed Azmin was the man in the video.