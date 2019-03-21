I want justice for Adib, says his father (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: The father of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim wants justice for his son. He told the coroner’s court today that family is grief stricken.

“My son died in a riot,“ Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, 64, said in the inquest into the death of Adib today. “I hope the authorities take action on those who planned and were involved in the riot which caused the death of my son.”

The 23rd witness of the inquest Coroner Rofiah Mohamad that he noticed bruises on Adib’s body when he was undergoing treatments at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

There were scratches on his thighs, fingers, and severe bruises from his chest to his left ribs and shoulders, Mohd Kassim said. “When I stroked his head, I could feel lumps at the back of his head,“ he added.

He said Adib once had a trauma attack when he was treated at IJN. “It happened at about 3 or 4am. We were informed by the nurse. My wife had to go into the Intensive Care Unit to calm him down.”

Adib was part of a nine-man fire-fighting team that responded to an emergency call at the temple where rioters were protesting its relocation on Nov 27.

He sustained severe injuries and was hospitalised for three weeks, before succumbing to his injuries on Dec 17.

The 16th day of the inquest will resume tomorrow.