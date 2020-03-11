I want Tun M to endorse this govt, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed hope that his predecessor Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the others from Pakatan Harapan (PH) would endorse his newly-formed government.

In his maiden post-cabinet press conference, Muhyiddin said he was still waiting to meet the elder statesman following the change of government, in a bid to get the elder statesman’s “blessings”.

He said he had written a letter to Mahathir a week ago to seek a meeting, but that the latter was still not ready to meet him.

“In my letter, I prayed for Mahathir and his family’s health, and I also apologised to him if I had hurt his feelings in any way during the few days (when the change of government happened).

“I have also asked to meet him, but he said he is not ready. I am ready anytime, anywhere. I want Tun to endorse this government, because it is legal and constitutional,” he said today.

Muhyiddin said calls for snap election to be held was also premature, claiming the time was not right to hold a fresh polls now.

“I wish everybody can give us all the encouragement for us to do our best,” he said.