MALACCA: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) stressed that he would not stop criticising Umno leadership, which, in his view, should be corrected.

“I will continue to speak out because I have no ill-intention against any individual in Umno, be it past or present leaders,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after opening the Kota Malacca Umno Division Meeting yesterday.

When asked if the critical comments were due to his love for the party, the former Youth and Sports Minister said, “Of course. If I don’t, I would have left a long time ago.”

On July 10, the media reported that he had said, “Suddenly I do not like where I am,“ in commenting on the appointment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as the Chairman of the Barisan Nasional Advisory Board (BN).

He had also previously told Umno leaders not to treat the party as a shield when facing court charges. — Bernama