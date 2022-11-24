I will shoulder entrusted duties responsibly, with utmost humility: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who took his oath of office today as the 10th Prime Minister, said he will shoulder his entrusted duties responsibly and with utmost humility.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, in a brief Twitter post, said that responsibility will be guided by the aspirations of the people.

“This task will be shouldered with utmost humility and responsibility. With my team, I will carry out this heavy responsibility based on the people’s aspirations and conscience,” he tweeted.

Anwar, 75, today took his oath of office as the 10th Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this evening.

The 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19 saw PH winning 82 seats, Perikatan Nasional (73 seats), Barisan Nasional (30); Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23); GRS (six); Parti Warisan (three); Independent (two) while Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) won one seat each. - Bernama