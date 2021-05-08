Iconic KL Tower to light up in celebration of Europe Day 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s iconic KL Tower will be lit up in European Union colours on Sunday, May 9, in celebration of Europe Day 2021.

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Malaysia is collaborating with Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd to light up the tower in the EU’s colours and logo as a token of the EU-Malaysia partnership and a demonstration of solidarity and unity.

The 421-metre tower will glow blue in the night sky, with the yellow circle of stars – the European Union’s symbol of unity, solidarity and peace – illuminating Kuala Lumpur’s skyline, according to a statement issued by Delegation of EU to Malaysia, today.

“The 9th of May is the birthday of what has become the European Union of today. It marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman declaration, a peace project built on the ashes of World War 2.

“With the world still seeking a path out of the pandemic, Europe’s message of solidarity is pertinent across the globe, including in Malaysia,” the statement said.

The EU is a long-time partner of Malaysia and Asean, and the EU is one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners and a fifth of all foreign investment into Malaysia comes from Europe, it said.

Malaysia and the EU are both committed to multilateralism, security, sustainable development and digitalisation, among others.

The link between Malaysia and EU has never been stronger in these challenging times. The EU exports Covid-19 vaccines to Malaysia and Malaysia exports personal protective equipments (PPE) to the EU, the statement added.

“The pandemic has demonstrated how interlinked we all are. Now is the time for the next step forward by cooperating to construct a better and prosperous future for all.

“The lights on the KL Tower are a symbol of amity and remind us to be strong and ambitious. Together, we can build back better,” the Ambassador of European Union to Malaysia, Michalis Rokas, said in the statement.

“On behalf of KL Tower, we are glad to be part of this collaboration for Europe Day this year by lighting up the tower in blue. Our facade lighting uses a first-of-its-kind exercise to light up of the whole tower, from the ground floor to the top of the antenna mast, with LED lights, enhancing not only the tower but also the panoramic Kuala Lumpur night skyline with vibrant colours,” Chief Executive Officer of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn. Bhd., Ainol Shaharina Sahar, was quoted as saying.

The lights of KL Tower point the way. As Jean Monnet, one of the EU’s founding fathers, said: “Beyond differences and geographical boundaries there lies a common interest.” With this solidarity and mutual support, Malaysia and the EU will have a better future together. -Bernama