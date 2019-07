KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should resign from his positions in the government and the party if investigations confirmed that he was the person involved in the gay sex video.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, said the Economic Affairs Minister should have the option to stay on his position as long as the probe by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was incomplete.

“My initial view is for him not to resign, but it depends on the process of investigation If the investigation is conclusive, in terms of the participants in the so called act, then he needs to resign.

“But if we have not ascertained the truth and veracity of the people in the video, then he has the option to stay,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here today.

MORE TO FOLLOW