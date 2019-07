KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali should resign from his positions in the government and the party if investigations confirmed that he was the person involved in the gay sex video.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, however, said the Economic Affairs Minister should have the option to stay on his position as long as the probe by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was incomplete.

“My initial view is for him not to resign, but it depends on the process of investigation If the investigation is conclusive, in terms of the participants in the so called act, then he needs to resign.

“But if we have not ascertained the truth and veracity of the people in the video, then he has the option to stay,” he told a press conference in Parliament, here today.

Anwar said while the party has heard rumours that it has been affirmed Mohamed Azmin was one of the individuals in the series of video clips, no action would be taken yet as it has not been made official.

The Port Dickson MP also said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s most recent statement, giving the option to Mohamed Azmin to go on leave pending investigations, proved that there has been recent development in the case.

“The prime minister has adjusted his earlier remarks on this matter. Previously he was in total defence (of Mohamed Azmin). But now he says it is up to Mohamed Azmin whether to resign or not, which of course indicates something more drastic,” he said.

Anwar also urged party members and the public to allow the police to conduct their probe independently, and not question their decisions on the case.

“Some people are asking me why actions were not taken against some individuals, and why the probe was not conducted professionally. But as far as I am concerned, the police are quite professional,” he said.